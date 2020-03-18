Police posts to be established at entrances to Baku, Sumgayit, Absheron (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published at 16:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

Trend:

Police stations will be established in three places for people entering Baku and Sumgayit cities and Absheron district from regions on Novruz holidays, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Main State Traffic Police Department of Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told Trend on March 18.

Aliyev said the work has already begun. Posts are being installed on the 65th kilometer of the Baku-Alat-Astara highway, the 45th kilometer of the Baku-Guba-Russian Federation state border highway and the 26th kilometer of the Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway.

From on 00:00 (GMT+4) March 19 all cars and passengers arriving along these directions to Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron will be stopped and checked.