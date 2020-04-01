UNEC switches to online governance (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), which has successfully implemented the distance education model, has transferred management entirely to the online system. In other words, the management module of the e-University model established at UNEC in the last five years is also applied remotely.

At the online meeting with the participation of UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, vice-rectors, deans and heads of departments, the rector spoke about the genocide of Azerbaijanis on March 31 and the massacres committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in March 1918. The rector noted that as a result of the serious initiative and decision of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Armenian atrocities were given a legal and political assessment.

Rector Adalat Muradov thanked UNEC representatives for their participation in the assistance to the Coronavirus Support Fund established by the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev and for their social solidarity.

It was noted that taking into consideration the current situation, all UNEC activities would be organized online. The rector who called the implementation of the e-university model a success of UNEC, noted that this model includes online activities of rector's and deans' offices, interactive teaching of all lessons from the teacher's place, including summer semester, online organization of exams, electronic remote organization and management of document circulation and clerical work, an integrated communication system that unites the e-library, University staff, teachers and students on one platform, online activity of all commissions operating at UNEC, online teacher rating system, unec.edu.az and UNEC NEWS websites to provide information to the general public, as well as an online service for the operative solution of problems that may arise in connection with the activities of the e-University.