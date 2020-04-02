Movement of citizens in Azerbaijan to be monitored via electronic devices (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 10:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 2

Trend:

Police guards will monitor the movements of every citizen through electronic devices in Azerbaijan, Aziz Bagishev, Deputy Chairman of the Main Public Security department said in an interview with Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Agency (İTV), Trend reports on Apr. 2.

The deputy chairman said that the citizen, leaving the house, will have to explain the reason for going out by calling or sending a message to a certain number.

“The structure to which this information will be sent, will redirect it to the police. Having stopped a citizen on the street, the police will already know whether this person is allowed to leave the house or not. A citizen will even have to inform about going to the pharmacy or market. This work has already been completed, and the public will be informed soon,” Bagishev said.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their houses and apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence. Other kinds of operation, except for the vital work and services, will be suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.