41 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:44)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

The spokesman said that the condition of eight people out of those 41 people is severe, the condition of 11 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

The spokesman added that these numbers may change during the day.

So far, 400 people have been infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 26 of them recovered, five people died. The rest 369 people are being treated in special hospitals.

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, has been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.