Azerbaijan studying coronavirus epidemic peak period
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2
Trend:
The number of tests carried out in Azerbaijan for the detection of coronavirus (35,000) does not correspond to the number of the tested people as every person in quarantine is checked twice, while the recovered people - at least three, four times, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.
Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.
The head of the department said that the epidemic peak period, as well as a decrease in the number of virus infections in the country are being studied.
