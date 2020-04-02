Cabinet of Ministers: Situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

If people observe the quarantine regime, the situation related to coronavirus may improve in Azerbaijan within two weeks, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“The observations over the past three days show that the population does not comply with the requirements of the special quarantine regime,” the spokesperson added. “That is the reason why the situation has not improved yet.”

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.