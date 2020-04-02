Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan developing mechanism for transportation of patients from districts to Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:31)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

A mechanism for the transportation of patients from the districts to Baku is being developed in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.

Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“For this purpose, special rules are being developed,” the spokesperson said.

"A document in connection with the transportation of seriously ill patients, people suffering from cancer, blood diseases and others has been almost prepared,” Mammadov added. “A decision will be announced soon. The necessary conditions will be created for the transportation of such people to Baku, their treatment and returning back."

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.