Azerbaijan studying coronavirus epidemic peak period (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:22)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

Trend:

The number of tests carried out in Azerbaijan for the detection of coronavirus (35,000) does not correspond to the number of the tested people as every person in quarantine is checked twice, while the recovered people - at least three, four times, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

The head of the department said that the epidemic peak period, as well as a decrease in the number of virus infections in the country are being studied.

“There are scholars at the Operations Headquarters who keep statistics on the pandemic from the first days,” Garayeva added. “These individuals carry out scientific simulations in connection with the development of the virus. The research results will be disclosed soon. Currently, specialists are studying the epidemic peak period and its further decline."

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

People are allowed to leave the houses only if there is a need for emergency medical care and if there is a threat to life and health.

The individuals are allowed to do shopping in the markets the activity of which is permitted. People may leave the houses to take the rubbish out. People are also allowed to fulfill official duties in the organizations operating within the special regime.

To minimize people’s communication with each other and thereby reduce the rate of infection, the activity related to a number of economic spheres and services has been prohibited during the announced period.