TABIB: Heads of organizations must minimize contacts among employees in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

It is very important to work online in the current situation, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.

Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

“The whole world switched to the online work,” head of the department added. “Therefore, the heads of organizations and enterprises the activity of which has been allowed, must minimize contacts among the employees.”

“We have recently faced such a situation that a person with positive coronavirus tests has contacted a big number of people,” Garayeva said. “There is no need for 30-40 people to work together. One infected person may infect 60-70 people. Thus, all enterprises must observe the rule so that contacts among citizens must be minimized."

As part of the government measures to prevent the wide spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, people are required to stay in their homes, apartments, permanent or temporary places of residence.

To this end, all kinds of operations, except for the vital work and services, have been suspended from 00:00 on March 31, 2020 through 00:00 on April 20, 2020.

People are allowed to leave the houses only if there is a need for emergency medical care and if there is a threat to life and health.

The individuals are allowed to do shopping in the markets the activity of which is permitted. People may leave the houses to take the rubbish out. People are also allowed to fulfill official duties in the organizations operating within the special regime.

To minimize people’s communication with each other and thereby reduce the rate of infection, the activity related to a number of economic spheres and services has been prohibited during the announced period.