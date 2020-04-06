Over 50% of requests for obtaining permission to leave home rejected in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The processing of the citizens' appeals through the System for obtaining permits and monitoring during the period of the special quarantine regime continues in Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan told Trend on April 6.

As many as 37,274 permits for employees of state and private organizations, as well as 556,762 permits for individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activity without creating a legal entity, have been registered on www.icaze.e-gov.az website.

Some 1.4 million messages were received from 622,000 phone numbers to obtain permission to leave a house, 833,000 of which, that is, 58 percent were rejected because the content did not correspond to the template. About 97 percent of SMS appeals were processed within 1-2 minutes.

The response SMS indicates the time during which the permit remains valid. The analysis of appeals received on the first day of the system showed that some citizens, after receiving an affirmative SMS, were waiting for the next message. To prevent such cases, changes were made to the content of the response SMS.

Sample: your appeal on the 2nd index has been approved. You can already leave your place of residence for two hours.

The Agency reminded that it is recommended to use the system only in an emergency. The cases of abusing the SMS system are regularly considered. Severe measures will be taken against citizens who have committed such cases.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is used to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.