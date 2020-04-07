No staff reduction observed at enterprises of Azerbaijani industrial parks (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

No staff reduction is observed at the enterprises of the Azerbaijani industrial parks, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov told reporters.

Safarov made the remark during a press tour at the medical masks manufacturing enterprise that opened by the Baku Textile Factory LLC in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Trend reports.

“The workload of the personnel of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park is ensured by the residents,” the deputy minister added. "There is no staff reduction."

An area in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park was allocated for the enterprise manufacturing medical masks established by Baku Textile Factory. It has the status of a resident of the industrial park.

The modern equipment brought from Turkey for the production of medical masks has been installed at the enterprise in a short period.

Over 30 jobs have been created there. The production process consists of three-shifts. By using raw materials that meet international standards ISO 17050-1, the enterprise will initially produce 120,000 medical masks daily at the initial stage. After packing the medical masks, they will be further sterilized by using special equipment.

Another production line will be launched in the coming days. At the second stage, the production volume will double and daily production will reach 200,000-250,000 medical masks. The enterprise's products will primarily be aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market.