Azerbaijan’s chief infectiologist talks term of special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

If the restrictions introduced due to the quarantine in Azerbaijan are met until April 20, there will be no need to extend it, Chief Infectiologist of the Ministry of Health Jalal Isayev told Trend on April 7.

He said that this period is set taking into account the incubation period of the disease of 14 -20 days.

“If the population voluntarily follows the established restrictions, then the spread of infection can be stopped. Even in the Chinese city of Wuhan with a population of 11 million people, the epidemic was stopped due to people abiding by such restrictions. So, we can prevent an outbreak of the disease by strictly observing the quarantine rules,” Isayev stressed.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made a decision on the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.