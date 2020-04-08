Baku Higher Oil School starts accepting students for SPM program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

Registration of a new group of students for the School of Project Management (SPM) of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), which offers internationally-recognized training course based on the curriculum of the Master’s program of the George Washington University (USA), has begun.

The next classes at the School of Project Management, which is a joint project of Baku Higher Oil School and the British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution, will start on April 24.

Under the project, a scholarship program including a number of advantages is being offered to local students.

The goal of SPM is to provide an opportunity for those who want to study project management, but don’t have the time and opportunity to study abroad, to gain in-depth knowledge in this field without having to leave Baku.

Upon successful completion of the international program, the SPM graduates receive a Master certificate from the George Washington University. Additionally, after completion of each study module, the trainees receive a corresponding certificate.

The curriculum of the School of Project Management comprises the following modules: Project Management, Leadership and Communications, Risk Management, Scheduling and Cost Control, Project Management Mechanisms, Preparation for PMP exam, Quality for Project Manager and Negotiations Skills for Project Manager.

Registration for the SPM program will be carried out on the website www.spm.az. For additional information, please call +99450 843-30-62.