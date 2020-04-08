LafargeHolcim Implementation of action plan against coronavirus pandemic

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, LafargeHolcim has taken the necessary measures to protect the health of its employees, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. Company closely monitoring all markets according to the evolving situation and to the guidance provided by the authorities in each country.



While the construction sector and construction sites are generally more resilient than other sectors, LafargeHolcim is now experiencing disruptions in operations in various countries. In China, the recovery of the construction sector has started and all plants outside of Hubei Province are operating. Company forecast the market demand to further recover and to supply 70% of last year’s volume in April 2020. In most of the other key markets, the construction sector is disrupted and forecast significant volume declines in April and May. While demand in Q1 was solid overall, LafargeHolcim expects a significant negative impact on its business in Q2.



Currently the development of the Coronavirus pandemic and its implications for the business are volatile and very different from country to country. In order to mitigate the financial impact of the situation, we have launched the action plan “HEALTH, COST & CASH” for immediate execution in all countries.



Targets are:

- Reduction of CAPEX by at least CHF 400 million compared to 2019

- Reduction in fixed cost by CHF 300 million in 2020

- Realization of reduction of energy prices and full review of all third party products and services

- Reduction of Net Working Capital at least in line with level of activity

Based on the significantly strengthened balance sheet, LafargeHolcim has strong liquidity of CHF 8 billion as of March 26, 2020.



Due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, the guidance for 2020 is no longer valid. While the implementation of the action plan “HEALTH, COST & CASH” is in full execution, the dynamic, volatile development of the Coronavirus pandemic makes it currently no longer possible to fully evaluate its impact on the performance of LafargeHolcim in 2020. The headquarter in Switzerland will provide a more comprehensive business update at the first quarter 2020 results release on April 30, 2020.

LafargeHolcim is represented in Azerbaijan by Holcim Azerbaijan. In line with the new targets, Holcim Azerbaijan is also reviewing its Action plan.