Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units may appeal to country leadership to tighten measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

If Azerbaijani citizens do not comply with the rules of the special quarantine regime, then the appeal will be made to the country's leadership to tighten the measures, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.