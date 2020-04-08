Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: Doctors are among infected in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8
Trend:
There are doctors among the people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.
