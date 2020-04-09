Azercell brings you the world’s most watched TV channels via NNTV application!

Society 9 April 2020 18:29 (UTC+04:00)
Azercell Telecom launched a mobile TV application NNTV which allows subscribers to watch the most popular local and foreign TV channels in high quality quite easily at a reasonable price.

Now Azercell subscribers are able to watch more than 200 world's most popular channels with the NNTV application to satisfy any taste of the audience. Thus, subscribers can watch feature films, music programs, kids and entertainment channels in high-quality HD format via the mobile TV app. By joining NNTV Sports Package subscribers can enjoy matches and competitions they are looking forward to.

Notably, both post-paid and pre-paid subscribers can benefit from this technological innovation, which provides them with the access to TV channels without any additional equipment. The service is designed for Android / iOS devices.

It should be noted that, for the subscribers’ convenience, they are offered two types of tariffs - daily and monthly packages, and a monthly subscription to the Sports Package. It is also worth noting that those who join NNTV service for the first time can use mobile TV completely free of charge for 7 days. The service will be provided on a paid basis only in a week.

For more information about NNTV service, please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/mobiltv/.

It should be mentioned that taking into account the current situation in the world, Azercell conducts various campaigns and offers services to its customers who have to stay at home for the sake of their and public health, so that they can enjoy their time making it more productive and interesting. Thus, by joining the monthly package Zvuk, Azercell subscribers have unlimited access to the service at no additional charge for the mobile Internet. Also, the world-famous foreign language learning app Busuu, which allows to learn 12 foreign languages at the same time, has been made available to Azercell subscribers with a 50% discount on a monthly subscription from March 24 to April 30.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Rapidly increasing network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

