Heydar Aliyev Center supports Turkey amid COVID-19 outbreak (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11
Trend:
Projection of the Turkish flag was placed on the Heydar Aliyev Center’s building in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a world-wide architectural monument.
Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Implemented programs are only part of state support; work is currently under way on other mechanisms of state support
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is considered as exemplary country for measures taken against pandemic
President Ilham Aliyev: There are 18 testing laboratories in Azerbaijan, five of which have been set up recently
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays active role in fight against coronavirus pandemic both domestically and globally
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has taken prompt and proactive steps to prevent spread of coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state