40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Azerbaijan, 50 cured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has registered 40 new cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), while 50 people have been cured, Trend reports with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 1,098 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, 250 people have recovered, 11 have died, 837 are continuing treatment in hospitals of special treatment.

The condition of 24 of them is assessed as serious, 37 people are of moderate severity, the condition of the rest is stable.

To date, 66 677 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to detect COVID-19 cases.