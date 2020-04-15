BHOS students receive certificates for successful completion of courses conducted within global distance learning program

Students of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) successfully completed courses conducted within the global distance learning program Coursera for Campus of Stanford University (USA) and received certificates.

In total, 411 BHOS students and teachers are studying under this program. This includes students of the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th years, majoring in process automation engineering, information security (both undergraduates and graduate students), 195 students of Foundation Course, all MBA students, and lecturers at the Process Automation Engineering Department.

Classes are held remotely by prestigious American, European and Asian universities.

In April, in order to pass the final exam on the subject “Application of ICT in Engineering -2”, students of the Foundation Course of Baku Higher Oil School received 242 certificates on Python from two universities: 162 students received certificates from the University of Michigan and 80 - from the University of Toronto.

26 students of the group IT 18.1 of the Information Security Department of BHOS received 19 certificates of the successful completion of the Basic Cryptography and Programming with Crypto API course of the University of Colorado, 3 certificates for the Basic Statistics course of the University of Amsterdam, 1 certificate for the Design Patterns and Object-oriented Design courses of the University of Alberta, 3 certificate for Data Structures, Algorithms on Graphs courses of University of San Diego California and National Research University “Higher School of Economics”.

21 students of the groups AM18.1 and AM18.2 of the Process Automation Engineering Department of BHOS received 2 certificates for the Differential Equationsfor Engineers course of the University of Hong Kong, 1 certificate for the Data Structures course of the University of San Diego-California and the National Research University “Higher School of Economics”, 2 certificates for the Introduction to Numerical Analysis course of the National Research University of “Higher School of Economics”, 3 certificates for the Digital Signal Processing course of the Lausanne Federal Polytechnic School, 4 certificates for the Mechanics: Motion, Forces, Energy and Gravity course of the University of New South Wales, 7 certificates for the Control of Mobile Robots course of the Georgia Institute of Technology, 2 certificates for the Practical Time Series Analysis course of New York University.

The program Coursera for Campus aims to provide educational support to countries affected by coronavirus infection.

Note that on March 26, Baku Higher Oil School received a license to teach the global distance learning program Coursera for Campus of Stanford University (USA). Students who have received certificates of successful completion of courses are exempted from taking final exams on respective subjects.