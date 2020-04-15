F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may be scheduled for Sept. 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

The number of Formula 1 (F1) races held this season could vary from 8 to 29 races, Formula 1 emergency situations plan said, Trend reports with reference to Auto-Motor Sport magazine.

The report said that the plan was prepared by F1 managing director of motorsports and technical director Ross Brawn and is the only possible way to play out this racing season as the coronavirus situation changes day after day.

The season opening is scheduled for June 28 in France, but solely because this is the only race that has not been rescheduled yet. According to an optimistic development plan, 15 races are likely to be held this season.

Thus, the plan said, the season is most likely to start in July in Europe. The choice is between Austria, England and France. In August, three more Grand Prix races are planned in Hungary, the Netherlands, Belgium or Italy. However, the Netherlands said that holding a competition without fans wouldn't be possible.

After Europe, the holding of F1 is planned in Asia. In September, Grand Prix could be held in Singapore, Russia and Azerbaijan. In October, the Grand Prix could be held in Japan, Vietnam and China. In November, races may be held in the US, Mexico and Brazil. The season will most likely end in December in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

The plan said that this F1 season will most likely be completed by Christmas.

In March this year, 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been postponed. The race was scheduled for June 5-7.

The decision of postponing 2020 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was made after long discussions with the management of Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), as well as the Azerbaijani government.