Azerbaijan confirms 56 new coronavirus cases, 53 recovered (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:04)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 56 new coronavirus cases, while 53 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 1,253 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 404 of them recovered, 13 people died. Some 836 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 24 people of them is severe, the condition of 27 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 75,397 tests have been conducted to detect new cases of infection.