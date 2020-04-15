Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan preparing proposals on gradual abolition of quarantine regime
Society 15 April 2020 17:59 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15
Trend:
The proposals on gradual abolition of the special quarantine regime are being prepared in Azerbaijan, Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.
Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.
