Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers talks end of quarantine, restoration of educational process
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15
Trend:
The end of the special quarantine regime and the restoration of the educational process are not being discussed in Azerbaijan yet, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.
Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.
