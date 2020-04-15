Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan preparing proposals on gradual abolition of special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:59)

The proposals on the gradual abolition of the special quarantine regime are being prepared in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“If we completely and immediately cancel the special quarantine regime, then the cases of mass infection may reoccur,” the chairman said.

"We will make an appeal on the gradual abolition of the quarantine regime,” Bayramli said. “In this regard, special rules will be prepared, which the public will be additionally informed about."

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is used to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.