Cabinet of Ministers: Issue of imposing curfew after April 20 not discussed in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15
Trend:
Amid the current situation, the issue of imposing curfew after April 20 is not discussed in Azerbaijan, Ibrahim Mammadov, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, said.
Mammadov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on April 15, Trend reports.
