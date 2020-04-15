No cases of mass coronavirus infection in any hospital in Azerbaijan today (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 19:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Today, the cases of mass coronavirus infection are not observed in any hospital in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“The information about 10 doctors infected with coronavirus in the Jalilabad hospital is false,” the chairman said. “In this hospital, one doctor and one health worker were infected with coronavirus.”

The chairman added that the fact of infection of an employee of the hardware department of another hospital was revealed and he was placed in a special hospital for medical treatment.

Bayramli stressed that special attention is paid to the protection of doctors in the special treatment hospitals in which coronavirus infected patients are treated.

"The cases of infection occur in polyclinics or outpatient facilities as protective equipment in such facilities is not used properly,” the chairman added. “Moreover, the infection penetrates such medical facilities from the outside. For example, an employee of the hardware department became infected in one of the medical facilities yesterday. The cases of internal infection were not detected. This person has been infected at home. This was confirmed as a result of epidemiological analysis."

The chairman stressed that there are also infected doctors.

“Six doctors were infected in one of the medical institutions, but they have already been cured,” Bayramli said. “The cases of infection of two doctors were detected in Jalilabad district.”