TABIB on coronavirus: No shortage in any medical institution in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Today, there is no shortage in any medical institution in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 15, Trend reports.

“Nevertheless, the construction of 10 modular hospitals has been launched in Azerbaijan,” the chairman said.

“Six hospitals are state-owned and four hospitals are private,” the chairman added.

"The medical staff for these hospitals is being trained,” Bayramli said. “For this purpose, the experience of China, Turkey and other countries is being studied. All medical facilities have been already provided with medicines and medical supplies necessary to combat coronavirus."