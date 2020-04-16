WHO representative in Azerbaijan: Coronavirus to remain on agenda throughout year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.16
Trend:
Coronavirus will remain on agenda throughout the year, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said.
Harmanci made the remark at the presentation ceremony of REACT-C19 project in Baku, Trend reports on April 16.
.
