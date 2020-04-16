WHO Country Office: Azerbaijan has great possibilities for COVID-19 testing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Azerbaijan has significantly expanded the possibilities on testing people for the coronavirus, Head of WHO Country Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said at the presentation on the REACT-C19 project, Trend reports on Apr. 16.

Harmanci added that currently 18 laboratories operate in Azerbaijan.

"Previously, there were two laboratories. Tests that are used in Azerbaijan are produced in Germany and other European countries," she noted.