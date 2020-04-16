WHO representative in Azerbaijan: Coronavirus to remain on agenda throughout year (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:20

Coronavirus ​​will remain on agenda throughout the year, WHO Representative in Azerbaijan and Head of the Country Office Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark at the presentation ceremony of REACT-C19 project in Baku, Trend reports on April 16.

According to her, the virus has spread in countries with both hot and cold climate.

“So far, we can’t provide any information on how long the coronavirus pandemic will last. It would be incorrect to state the exact dates; the reasons for the spread of the virus are still unknown,” she said.