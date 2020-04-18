Azerbaijan confirms 33 new coronavirus cases, 62 recovered, 3 died
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 33 new coronavirus cases, 62 people have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Up to now, 1,373 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 590 of them recovered, 18 people have died. Currently, 765 people are being treated in special hospitals.
The condition of 21 patients is assessed as severe, 30 people are in moderately severe condition, the rest feel normal.
