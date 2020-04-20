Online exams start at Baku Higher Oil School
Online exams have started at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).
The final exam was organized online for students who completed all lessons of the spring semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.
5th year students majoring in Petroleum Engineering and Process Automation Engineering were first to take part in the final exams. About 70 students took part in the "Fundamentals of Civil Defense and Medical Aid" exam.
During the 3-hour exam, students answered 25 questions. Exams were conducted through the LMS (Learning Management System).
