Azerbaijan confirms 38 new coronavirus cases, 79 people recovered
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new coronavirus cases, while 79 patients have recovered, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
So far, 1,436 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 791 of them recovered and 19 people died.
As many as 626 people are being treated in special hospitals.
The condition of 16 people of them is severe, of 23 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.
