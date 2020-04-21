Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Center among TOP 3 modern art centers in CIS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

Russia's TurStat tourist portal has presented a rating of the best museums and centers of modern art in the CIS countries, which are popular for visits, online tours and virtual tours, Trend reports.

The top three best centers of modern art of the CIS include the National Center for Contemporary Arts of the Republic of Belarus in Minsk, the country's capital; the Heydar Aliyev Center in Azerbaijan's capital Baku; and the Palace of Peace and Accord (Pyramid) in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The rating is based on the results of studying the popularity of museums and offers of virtual tours and excursions.

In Russia, the rating’s leaders are the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art.