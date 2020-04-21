Bakcell continues cooperating with “ASAN Xidmet” to respond to citizens’ inquiries

Bakcell joined the large-scale preventive measures, implemented in our country with regard to spread of coronavirus all over the world. The company provides a special support to measures taken in this direction by the relevant government bodies, in order to ensure safety of its customers and employees.

Thus, Bakcell provide free of charge SMS permission process to ensure quick responses to inquiries of citizens, submitted through the “System for issuance and monitoring of permissions during the special quarantine regime”, created by the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Technical integration works for launch of this system were completed within a short period of time. After the launch of the system, the Company implements its monitoring on daily basis together with “ASAN Xidmet”.

At the same time, in order to respond to customer questions related to sending messages to 8103 short number, the company’s 555 Contact Center and other relevant departments are operating in a reinforced mode. To help customers who face difficulties with sending messages to 8103 from various devices, Bakcell prepared a special video, which is placed on company’s pages in social media (to watch the video please visit https://www.facebook.com/Bakcell/videos/225149435210696/ )

Earlier, Bakcell implemented a wide range of important activities to support large-scale measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus in our country. Thus, the company allocated 1.5 million AZN for the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus and invested heavily to bring lung ventilation equipment, automatic fever screening tools, and more than 3000 express tests to identify the coronavirus to Azerbaijan. Moreover, Bakcell sent scratch cards to all doctors working in the quarantine centers and persons on quarantine in various centers as well, along with handwritten cards with words of support and appreciation. In addition to that, all customers of Bakcell network are seeing “stay at home” message on their phone screens and calls to the “1542” hotline became free of charge for all Bakcell subscribers.

Also, the Company introduced the process of online number sales and delivery in all regions of our country and encouraged its customers to use “My Bakcell” application and 555 Contact Center instead of visiting Customer Care Centers without an urgent need.

The Company is working on other CSR initiatives to support sensitive groups of population.

