Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients recover (UPDATE)
Details added, first version published on 15:44
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan has confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases, 42 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
Up to date, 1,518 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan, 907 of them have recovered, 20 people died. Currently, 591 people are being treated in special hospitals.
The condition of 14 patients is assessed as severe, 21 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.
To reveal cases of infection, 108,221 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: AzerEnergy has ambitious plans, and I believe that as a result of consistent policy, all of them will be implemented
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of accessibility of electricity
President Ilham Aliyev: Any company interested in investing in Azerbaijan can submit its proposals and build new stations, invest and work with us