WHO office head in Azerbaijan: Outbreak of virus may occur again if appropriate measures not taken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

If appropriate measures are not taken, an outbreak of the virus may occur again, Head of the representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on April 24.

“Presently, all countries are preparing to abolish the quarantine regime, but it is necessary to take into account that the quarantine rules must be alleviated with caution,” the head of the WHO representative office in Azerbaijan added.