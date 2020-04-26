Azerbaijan discloses number of conducted coronavirus tests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26

Trend:

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

As of April 25, 6,069 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.

In accordance with the data, in general, 120,479 tests were conducted throughout the country.

So far, 1,617 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 1,080 of them recovered, 21 people died. Some 516 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 15 people of them is severe, the condition of 21 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.