Azerbaijan discloses number of conducted coronavirus tests
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26
Trend:
The number of coronavirus tests conducted in Azerbaijan has been revealed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).
As of April 25, 6,069 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.
In accordance with the data, in general, 120,479 tests were conducted throughout the country.
So far, 1,617 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 1,080 of them recovered, 21 people died. Some 516 people are being treated in special hospitals.
The condition of 15 people of them is severe, the condition of 21 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.
Azerbaijani Central Bank develops plan to reduce impact of special quarantine regime on capital market
Latest
Azerbaijani Central Bank develops plan to reduce impact of special quarantine regime on capital market
Ex-FBI agent arrested on conspiracy charge alleging acceptance of bribes paid by lawyer linked to Armenian organized crime figure
Azerbaijani State Tax Service discloses amount of funds paid to entrepreneurs affected by coronavirus
President Ilham Aliyev was deeply saddened by news of death of Ali bey Huseynzade`s daughter Feyzaver khanum
Deputy Minister: No disagreements or contradictions regarding provision of social benefits in Azerbaijan
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people and world Muslims on the advent of the month of Ramadan (PHOTO)
Hikmat Hajiyev: Political leaders of some countries make distorted statements on so-called “Armenian genocide”