Azerbaijan’s Central Customs Hospital launches modern Real-Time PCR laboratory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The latest Real-Time PCR laboratory (real-time polymerase chain reaction laboratory) has been commissioned at Azerbaijan’s Central Customs Hospital, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Trend.

Currently, the operation of this laboratory is primarily aimed at assisting in conducting PCR testing on SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus for the Azerbaijani populations at risk.

“The modern PCR laboratory fully complies with BSL2 / BSL2+ biosafety standards (Biological Safety Levels), according to the requirements of the World Health Organization (WHO). The laboratory is equipped with the most modern equipment such as, for example, the fully automated MagNA Pure 24 (a fully-automated clinical nucleic acid extraction system), which allows processing up to 24 samples taken for analysis within an hour,” the committee said.

“To conduct research on the material analysis by Real-Time PCR, the leading automated equipment Real-Time Bio-Rad CFX96 Touch is installed at the laboratory. Centrifuges, automatic dispensers, containers for the collection and transportation of infectious materials, disinfectants and personal protective equipment can provide a high level of safety for the entire work process,” SCC noted.

“The air is cleaned there with highly efficient hypofilters, which ensure the absence of microparticles in the working area and prevent contamination of the test material. The disposal of medical waste in the laboratory is carried out in accordance with national and international standards,” said the committee.

