Azerbaijan confirms 49 new coronavirus cases (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases, 46 patients have recovered, while one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

A 60-year-old citizen whose results of coronavirus tests were positive, has died. The patient also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and coronary heart disease.

So far, 1,766 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan. Some 1,267 of them recovered, 23 people died. Some 476 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 18 people of them is severe, the condition of 26 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 137,379 tests were conducted to detect new cases of infection.