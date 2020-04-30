Baku City Circuit Operations: Information on timing of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix not true

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC) has commented on the information published by German Bild newspaper according to which the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix may be held on September 6, 2020, Trend reports citing the company on Apr. 30.

The information disseminated in connection with this issue by any given media is not true, since Formula 1 has not yet announced a new calendar for the races, the company said.

The staff of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company is presently on vacation and, in view of the announced quarantine, no installation work related to the competition is being carried out, said BCC.