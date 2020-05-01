Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:21)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 50 new COVID-19 cases, 40 patients have recovered, while one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on May 1.

A 63-year-old-citizen infected with coronavirus died. Besides coronavirus, the patient had diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension and coronary heart disease.

So far, 1,854 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 1,365 of them recovered, 25 people died, and 464 people are being treated in special hospitals.

The condition of 15 people of them is severe, the condition of 29 people is assessed as moderate, and the condition of the rest is stable.

Over the past period, 146,630 tests were conducted in the country to detect new cases of infection.