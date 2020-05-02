Azerbaijan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases

Society 2 May 2020 15:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 cases, 46 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 1,894 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,411 of them have recovered, and 25 people have died. Presently, 458 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 14 patients out of these 458 persons is assessed as severe, 23 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 152,597 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

