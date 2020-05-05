Azerbaijan confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, 28 patients have recovered, Trend reports on May 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Up to now, 2,060 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,508 of them have recovered, and 26 people have died. Presently, 526 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 21 patients out of 526 is assessed as severe, 27 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To reveal the cases of infection, 164,481 tests have been carried out in the country so far.