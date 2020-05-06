Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Society 6 May 2020 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Details added (first version posted on 18:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The number of people infected with coronavirus has begun to grow since mid-April, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

“The number of infected people increased even more from April 27 through May 3,” the chairman added. “The number of infected people increased following the softening of the quarantine regime.”

"Earlier, people preferred wearing medical masks but presently, citizens do not use masks and do not observe the rules of the social distance,” the chairman added. “If previously it was possible to see that 4-5 out of 10 people were wearing masks, presently, it is only one or two."

“The priority for Azerbaijan since the beginning of outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has been to ensure the safety of citizens,” the chairman said. “The quarantine measures are being applied in the country during the last two months. As a result of this regime, the situation with coronavirus is controlled in Azerbaijan. Currently, the facts of infection are observed daily in the country. The severely infected patients are undergoing medical treatment in special clinics.”

“All the clinics of the country assigned for the diagnosis of coronavirus were completely automated in a short period of time,” Aliyev said.

"Therefore, all tests are carried out faster, as well as those who contacted with infected people are also detected faster,” the chairman said. “Mass infections are also prevented promptly. So far, the number of people infected in the country is 2,127 people, 1,536 persons have recovered, and the number of patients undergoing the treatment is 563 people.”

