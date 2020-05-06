State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance talks coronavirus penetration into Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

In about 10 percent of the cases of coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the infection was spread from abroad, Chairman of Board of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on May 6.

“All citizens arriving in Azerbaijan are placed in the quarantine zones for 14 days,” the chairman said. “They are advised to comply with the rules of the quarantine regime at home after they leave the quarantine zones.”

"This process also covers citizens arriving from Russia,” the chairman said. “The citizens with negative results of coronavirus tests are allowed to go home."