Azerbaijan may impose movement restrictions on holidays, weekends
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
Unfortunately, social distance in crowded places is not observed in Azerbaijan, Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on May 9, Trend reports.
On the basis of the analysis conducted on May 9, an appeal will be made to the Operational Headquarters in order to introduce restrictions on holidays and weekends.
