TABIB discloses main areas covered by coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of people infected with coronavirus is actively growing in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Unit (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

“The cases of infection were mainly detected in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Yevlakh, Absheron, Kurdamir, Tovuz and Shirvan,” the chairman said. “The cases of infection mainly account for Ganja and Absheron. In accordance with the statistics, the second wave of infection may begin.”

“An increase in the number of patients is the result of citizens' irresponsible attitude to the quarantine regime rules,” the chairman said. “Some 771 patients are currently undergoing medical treatment, 1,620 people have recovered. There are 22 patients in the intensive care units, nine of them have been connected to the artificial lung ventilation system.”

“Today most of all cases of infection in Azerbaijan accounts for Baku - over 47.5 percent,” Bayramli said. “Some 13.6 percent of all cases of infection accounts for the Ganja-Gazakh economic region; 10.2 percent - Aran economic region; 9.4 percent - Lankaran economic region.”

“Some 5.5 percent accounted for the Absheron region, 1.8 percent - the Guba-Khachmaz region, one percent - the Sheki-Zagatala economic region, Upper-Shirvan economic region - one percent, the Upper Karabakh and Nakhchivan economic regions - one percent,” the chairman said.

So far, some 188,950 tests have been carried out in the country and 2,242 cases of infection have been detected.