Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus infected convicts on quarantine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12
Trend:
Thirty-three convicts infected with coronavirus are on quarantine in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 12 referring to the Ministry of Justice.
